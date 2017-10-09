Reduce the risk of cancer with a healthy diet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to cancer prevention, it's the little things that count. One third of most common cancers are preventable with proper nutrition, regular physical activity and a healthy lifestyle, so small lifestyle changes can make a big difference down the road.

Dr. Judy Smith, Chief at Spectrum Health Cancer Center, talks about ways to reduce the overall risk for cancer through simple lifestyle changes.

Eating healthy is a great start to prevent cancer, not to mention feeling great along the way. Dr. Smith recommends doing the following:

Choose foods and beverages in amounts that help achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

Limit consumption of processed meat and red meat.

Eat at least 2.5 cups of vegetables and fruits each day.

Choose whole grains instead of refined grain products.

If you drink alcoholic beverages, limit consumption. No more than one drink per day for women No more than two per day for men



To schedule a consultation with board certified dietitians who specialize in oncology nutrition, call (616)-486-6315.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1-855-SHCANCER (855-742-2623).