× 93-pound Petoskey rock to be displayed in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A 93-pound (42-killogram) Petoskey rock illegally removed from Lake Michigan will be permanently displayed in Detroit.

State parks chief Ron Olson tells The Associated Press that the big specimen will be moved to Michigan’s popular Outdoor Adventure Center, east of downtown near the Detroit River. He says it probably will be displayed under an indoor waterfall in November.

The Petoskey stone is Michigan’s state stone. It’s considered a fossilized coral. When wet or polished, a distinctive pattern emerges.

People who find most Petoskey stones can fit them in their pocket. But in 2015, a Manistee County man discovered a huge one near Northport, lugged it to shore and took it home.

State conservation officers seized it. It’s illegal to remove more than 25 pounds of rocks from the Great Lakes.