Michigan county trains, prepares with mass casualty drill

Posted 4:23 AM, October 10, 2017, by
generic police lights

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Macomb County sheriff’s office, local fire departments and emergency medical agencies are planning a mock mass casualty exercise.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says agencies are “continuously training and preparing for the worst” in order to keep the public safe, especially after the recent Las Vegas shooting.

The drill is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 26 Mile and Jewell roads in Washington Township, north of Detroit. People are urged not to call 911, loiter in the area or attempt to interfere with the exercise.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds were wounded while attending an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. The shots were fired from a casino hotel room.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s