Michigan Legislature OKs update to concussion training laws

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Coaches and others involved in youth sports would have to complete concussion awareness training at least once every three years under legislation headed to Gov. Rick Snyder for his signature.

The bill cleared a final step in the Michigan Senate Tuesday.

It would update 2012 concussion laws that required a concussion protocol for youth athletes and an awareness program for coaches, volunteers and others. The legislation would add a requirement that concussion training be completed once every three years, unless the state Department of Health and Human Services recommends more frequent training.

The state would have to periodically review the training program.

The bill would also clarify that universities and colleges do not need to secure parental waivers for students participating in intramural sports.