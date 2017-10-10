More beneficial rain tonight

Posted 10:06 AM, October 10, 2017, by

WEST MICHIGAN- Even though we received a few good storms this weekend, we’re still well below normal for this year.  We could use a few more storms to deliver us a half an inch or an inch of rainfall at a time to get us closer to where we need to be for the year.

That looks to be the setup for us the next 24 hours as a disturbance moves in from the southwest later on this evening.  This low pressure center won’t bring us much cooler weather, but it will make for a dreary period.

Clouds are expected to increase later on this evening as a few light showers are possible.  While it’s possible we’ll see a few areas of light rain, I’m not expecting a bunch of rain this evening.  After sunset, we’ll trend on the rainier side, especially as we look after midnight.

While temperatures won’t drop a lot overnight, it will be fairly rainy.  Expect to need the umbrella when you wake up tomorrow as this rain will likely continue into the early afternoon hours.  While a few rumbles of thunder are possible, it will mostly be a heavier rain.

Potential rain totals through tomorrow evening exceed an inch in many locations.  While this won’t end the drought, it certainly looks to put a slow dent in it over the coming days, especially with more rain in the 7 day forecast.

 

