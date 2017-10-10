Surveillance pics show suspected armed robber in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery attempt at a liquor store Tuesday night.

Police say in a release it happened after 9 p.m. at DN’s Liquor Beer Wine at 10059 Shaver Road. They say a male suspect walked in with what looked to be a handgun, jumped over the counter and tried to get into the cash register but failed.

The store clerk got to a safe place and wasn’t hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.