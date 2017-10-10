Ten dogs recovered in dog fighting investigation in Calhoun County

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Ten dogs have been taken to the animal shelter after evidence of dog fighting was found at various locations in Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties.

The Calhoun County Sheriff says that they executed four search warrants Tuesday and recovered the dogs, over a pound of marijuana, and other items used in dog fighting. The sheriff says that the investigation has been ongoing for about four months.

At a residence in the first block of Inn Road in Battle Creek, deputies say they found over a pound of marijuana. A 31-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested at the home.

At a home in the 600 block of Wellington Street in Bedford Township, deputies say they found a “large amount” of marijuana being processed, five dogs, and several dog fighting items.

At a home in the 7000 block of Division Drive, deputies found five more dogs.

At a home in the 10000 block of Cora Drive in Portage, deputies found more evidence of the dog fighting that was allegedly happening in Calhoun County.

All ten dogs were Pit Bull breeds, according to investigators, and they ranged from being 12 weeks to nine years old. The majority of them were between two and three years old. They are all at the Calhoun County Animal Shelter for evaluation.

The sheriff says that more arrests are expected. Anyone with information should call the Calhoun County Sheriff at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

We’ll have more details as they become available.