Treat yourself at the Shopping and Lifestyle Expo this weekend

It's great to indulge once in a while, especially when it can be done all under one roof! Shoppers can find the latest trends in shopping, entertainment and relaxation at Kohler Expo's Shopping and Lifestyle Expo this weekend.

There will be hundreds of exhibits filled with items like clothes, makeup, jewelry, home decor, cookware and so much more.

Spectrum Health will also have booths to learn more about their areas of expertise such as cancer, heart and vascular, hospice, innovations, MedNow, neurosciences, orthopedics, palliative, Primary Care, rehabilitation, and women's health.

The Shopping and Lifestyle Expo is happening October 14 and 15 at DeVos Place. They'll be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $6 or $8 at the door and online. Click here for a $2 off coupon.