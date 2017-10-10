Victim identified in fatal trench collapse in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – Police have identified the victim in Monday’s construction accident in Wyoming.

A trench collapse at a residence on Jordan Street SW near Division Avenue Monday afternoon.  Police say that Christopher Godfrey, 30, was buried under the collapse and was killed.  A second man, Russell Godfrey, 53, was trapped and partially buried, but was able to be rescued by firefighters and medical personnel.

The two men were working on a sewer line on the property at the time of the collapse.  The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

