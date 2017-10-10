× Video: Suspects sought in store robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding three people who robbed a convenience store over the weekend.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say the suspects robbed the Sunny Mart in the 2000 block of Cork Street Friday night at about 10:00 p.m. Video shows one of the three hitting an employee while another grabs cash from the register. The three then ran from the scene. A K9 search did not locate the suspects.

The videos are below:

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo DPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.