Woman wanted for questioning in home invasion, gun theft

Posted 2:07 PM, October 10, 2017, by

Brittany Baham

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Van Buren County Sheriff is looking for an 18-year-old woman who is a person-of-interest in a home invasion and assault.

Brittany Baham is wanted for questioning in the incident that happened Friday morning in the 55000 block of Red Arrow Highway in Lawrence Township.  A Cobra .380 handgun was stolen in the incident.

Investigators say that two other men are also being sought in the incident.  They also say that Baham is known to have contacts in the areas of Hartford, Watervliet, Niles and South Bend/Mishawaka.

Anyone with information should call the Van Buren County Sheriff at 269-657-3101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

