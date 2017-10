SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say some of the most destructive wildfires in California’s history have killed 21 people.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Ken Pimlott gave an updated death toll Wednesday, calling the series of wildfires in wine country “a serious, critical, catastrophic event.”

He says 8,000 firefighters are focusing on protecting lives and property as they battle the flames chewing through critically dry vegetation.