Clerk disarms alleged armed robber near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An armed robbery near Western Michigan University was foiled after a store clerk disarmed the suspect.
Kalamazoo police say a single male suspect attempted to rob the Campus Party Store at 2627 W. Michigan Avenue late Tuesday night, around 11:15 p.m. Police say the suspect was armed with a gun but was disarmed by the store clerk. Nobody was hurt but the suspect ran away.
Campus police with Western Michigan University are warning students to be aware of a police presence near the store.
This is a developing story.
42.281076 -85.622093