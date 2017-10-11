Clerk disarms alleged armed robber near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An armed robbery near Western Michigan University was foiled after a store clerk disarmed the suspect.

Kalamazoo police say a single male suspect attempted to rob the Campus Party Store at 2627 W. Michigan Avenue late Tuesday night, around 11:15 p.m. Police say the suspect was armed with a gun but was disarmed by the store clerk. Nobody was hurt but the suspect ran away.

Campus police with Western Michigan University are warning students to be aware of a police presence near the store.

KDPS is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2600 block of W. Michigan ave. Use caution in the area — WMU Public Safety (@WMUPublicSafety) October 11, 2017

This is a developing story.