Clerk disarms alleged armed robber near WMU

Posted 12:13 AM, October 11, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An armed robbery near Western Michigan University was foiled after a store clerk disarmed the suspect.

Kalamazoo police say a single male suspect attempted to rob the Campus Party Store at 2627 W. Michigan Avenue late Tuesday night, around 11:15 p.m.  Police say the suspect was armed with a gun but was disarmed by the store clerk. Nobody was hurt but the suspect ran away.

Campus police with Western Michigan University are warning students to be aware of a police presence near the store.

This is a developing story.

