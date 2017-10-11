Rain deficit cut in half this morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- Overnight rain has really put a dent in the drought that our area's been under for weeks. It started raining shortly before midnight, and rainfall rates between a quarter to a half an inch per hour have amounted to some impressive rainfall totals through 9 AM.

While the rain is breaking up just a bit, that's probably what we're looking forward to the rest of the day. Steady rain will still fall, but the scattered showers are more likely for this afternoon and evening before the rain is over by dinner time.

Rainfall totals at the airports have ranged between 3/4s of an inch to nearly 2 inches in Kalamazoo! (A few of the gauges are out of service, thus the zeros.) We'll see the possibility of a half an inch the rest of the day, with more on the way this weekend. We'll keep you posted with further updates!