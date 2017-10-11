Suit up and support local firefighters in the Hero 5K Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that all the gear that firefighters wear weights around 45 pounds? If you can't comprehend the idea of wearing all that gear, just imagine trying to run a 5K with that extra weight. The West Michigan community can do all that while supporting local firefighters at the Hero 5K Run.

The charity race will raise money for Shields of Hope, an organization benefiting public service men and women, their families, and families of local cancer patients.

Firefighters at the Blendon Township Fire Department will provide gear for runners that want to try running in their heavy gear. Gear comes on a first come, first served basis, and is not required to participate in the run.

Along with the race, there will be a silent auction.

The Hero 5K Run is happening on November 4 at the Blendon Township Fire Station located at 5346 Tyler Street in Hudsonville. Sign-in starts at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9.

Registration costs $25 before October 15, afterwards it will cost $30.

For more information, visit Eventbrite.