Video: Suspect in Holland murder confesses in court

HOLLAND, Mich. – The man accused of killing his girlfriend Monday afternoon confessed in court Wednesday during his arraignment.

Keith Williams was making his first court appearance by video Wednesday morning to be arraigned on murder charges. During the proceedings, Williams told the judge that he murdered Crystal Latham and waived his right to remain silent.

Crystal Latham, 37, was found stabbed to death inside an apartment on 14th Street. Williams was arrested five hours after the homicide.

Police say they responded to calls of domestic violence with the couple in the past. Latham's friends say she was trying to turn her life around and take care of her three children, but unfortunately it was too late.

