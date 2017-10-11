Woman dies in fire overnight in Mason County

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One woman is dead after a house fire in Mason County overnight.

The Mason County Sheriff says they were called to a home in the 4600 block of South Pere Marquette Highway at about 2:00 a.m. by a man who said his house was on fire and he was unable to get his wife out. Two deputies and a Michigan State Police trooper tried to get into the home, but could not due the heat and smoke.

Fire crews were later able to get the woman out of the home, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall’s Office and detectives from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the cause of the fire.