Wyoming man charged in beating of his father

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a 34-year-old Wyoming man was arrested after allegedly attacking his father at a Georgetown Township home.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Bret Joseph Bardwell is facing charges of first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to murder in the Monday incident.

Bardwell allegedly broke into his father’s home in the 8300 block of Thornwood Drive Monday morning and severely beat him with a blunt object in his bedroom. The attack stemmed from an ongoing family dispute, the sheriff’s office said.

The 70-year-old man suffered head and facial fractures and a broken wrist. After the attack, he made his way to a neighboring home to get help, officials said. He remains hospitalized.

Bardwell was arrested later Monday evening at his home in Wyoming. He was arraigned Wednesday and is being held in the Ottawa County Jail without bond.