Barrels removed from former dumping site in Belmont area

BELMONT, Mich. – Crews from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality are removing materials in the area of Post Drive and US-131 in connection to an old disposal site from Wolverine Worldwide.

Several homeowners in the area have had their wells tested and found high levels of toxins in their drinking water in recent weeks. The materials were dumped in the area several years ago.

East Rockford Middle School disconnected their drinking fountains Thursday after their wells were tested Wednesday. The results of those tests have not been returned yet, but the school is making the move out of caution.

