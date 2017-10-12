× Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of missing Wyoming woman

WYOMING, Mich. – Investigators have charged the former boyfriend of a missing Wyoming woman with her murder.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says they have obtained an arrest warrant for Andrew Hudson for Open Murder.

Ana Carrillo was last seen on Sunday, September 3. Police say that the investigation into Carrillo’s disappearance allegedly shows that Hudson was responsible for her disappearance and murder.

Hudson is expected to be arraigned later on Thursday.

Hudson is the father of Carrillo’s three children. Hudson’s father, Lyle, had previously been charged with Andrew with lying to police in the investigation into Carrillo’s disappearance.

Carrillo’s vehicle was found on September 3 at St. John Vianney Church on Clyde Park SW. She was last seen leaving her home to pick up the children at Hudson’s home. She has not been seen since.

We’ll have more details when they become available.