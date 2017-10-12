Kalamazoo police searching for two suspects connected to recent armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Detectives in Kalamazoo are actively searching for two suspects connected to a string of armed robberies. The first occurred Saturday at the Sunny Mart on Cork Street.

“They came in with guns and held up the owner,” said Executive Lt. Misner with Kalamazoo Public Safety. “Then fled the business.”

Police have looked at surveillance video which shows three men entering the store just after 10 p.m., wearing bandanas and “brandishing semiautomatic handguns” as the press release stated. One man ran straight to an employee and punched him while another went around the counter to where the cash register was. The last one stood back and watched.

“We have arrested the two that did not jump the [counter], so the one that assaulted the worker and the one that is standing holding the handgun,” said Lt. Misner during an interview at headquarters.

Police arrested the two suspects — a 20-year-old male and 16-year-old juvenile — Wednesday afternoon. Lt. Misner said they have little information on the third suspect.

“As of right now, [he’s] 5’8 to 5’10 somewhere in that vicinity, pretty thin build, light skinned,” said Lt. Misner.

Then, days later on October 10, police in Portage said a man tried to rob DN’s Liquor on Oakland Drive and Shaver Road. He tried to open the cash register but failed. Hours later and miles away another armed robbery took place at the Campus Party Store near Western Michigan University. Police said a middle-aged white male entered the store around 11:15p.m. and demanded money from the clerk. As the clerk emptied the register and threw the cash at the suspect, the suspect put the gun down on the counter.

“During the armed robbery the clerk was able to wrestle the gun away from him,” said Lt. Misner. “He fled the business. We’re still looking for information on that and the identity of that suspect.”

Lt. Misner said the incidents are not related. However they’re hoping the public will recognize the two suspects they’re looking for and call-in with tips.

“If it’s just minute sometimes it helps us go in a direction that helps us locate the suspects,” said Lt. Misner. “So calling the Silent Observer, calling the detective bureau really helps us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or visit KalamazooObserver.com