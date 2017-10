GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several intersections in Grand Rapids reopened just after 4 a.m. after an incident involving a train and a man in a wheelchair occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to officials, a man in a wheelchair was clipped by a passing train on the tracks at Madison Avenue just north of Cottage Grove.

The victim suffered unknown head injuries but is expected to be okay.

This incident is still under investigation.