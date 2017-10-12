× Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Egelston Township

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead and two others injured following a three-vehicle crash in Muskegon County’s Egelston Township.

Michigan State Police say they responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A car stopped then pulled into the intersection on Hilton Park Road at Hall Road. The car was broadsided by a van and then struck by a truck.

Police say a 69-year-old passenger in the car was taken to Hackley Hospital and died.

Troopers say the 66-year-old driver of the car – also from North Muskegon – is in stable condition at that hospital. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

State Police are withholding the names of those involved for now while they investigate the crash.