× Missing man, 31, found in good condition

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Michael ‘Chester’ Cherpes, 31, from the Cedar Springs area has been found in good condition according to police.

Cherpes was reported missing on Wednesday after he was last seen in the 300 block of Muskegon Street around 3:30 p.m.

It is unknown where Cherpes was located, but police are thanking the public for the help in finding this missing man.