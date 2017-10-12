Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Grand Rapids isn't the only place with a Trader Joe's in West Michigan, now Kalamazoo has a location on Century Avenue.

There's now a total of eight Trader Joe's in Michigan.

Since today is Kalamazoo's grand opening, there will be live music, food tasting and plenty of giveaways throughout the day. Also to reflect the Kalamazoo area, the walls inside are decorated with Kalamazoo sites such as the Kalamazoo River, Bronson Park and Waldo Stadium.

2. Several volunteers at Spectrum Health were recognized for decades of service this week.

Each of the honorees has made significant impacts at the hospital's Continuing Care Facility in Grand Rapids, which focuses on long term care for the elderly.

The group includes two women who work in the garden room with patients and residents who have a green thumb, helping them water, re-pot, and care for plants. Joan has been a volunteer for 30 years, and Margaret for 29.

Two other volunteers were recognized for their service on Wednesday: 91-year-old Sarah Brooks and Marie Byl. Sarah has been serving for the last 25 years, and Marie has been a Sunday morning mass volunteer for 28 years.

So if you see a name you recognize, make sure to reach out and thank them for their dedication.

3. Boy Scouts of America has announced they're going to start admitting girls to some programs.

The board of directors unanimously agreed to let girls join the Cub Scout program next year. Under the plan, Cub Scout dens will be single gender; either all boys or all girls. Larger Cub Scout packs will have the option to stay single gender, or become co-ed.

In 2019, the organization also plans to start a program to let older girls pursue and earn the highest rank of an Eagle Scout. The decision comes after years of getting requests from families and girls.

The group says it's also a way to help busy families consolidate programs for their kids.

4. Arby's has the meats, and for this time of year that includes venison. So for a limited time, Arby's is bringing back their venison sandwiches starting on October 21.

Last year, the chain tested out the sandwich as select locations, but now they'll be offered across the country while supplies last.

The sandwich has a thick cut venison steak, onions, and a berry sauce all on a toasted roll.

5. On the menu for the Harlem Globetrotters was a chance to break a Guinness World Record, and they delivered.

The team known for their crazy basketball skills broke the record for scoring the most half court shots.

The players were in Times square for the challenge on Wednesday. They only had an hour to beat the record of 200, and clearly, they did.

They made a grand total of 352 shots.