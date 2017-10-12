Spooky events making their way to Binder Park Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Binder Park Zoo may be closed for the season, but they've still got a few fun event going on especially if people like a cold brew or things that go boo!

One of those events is the 8th annual beer tasting festival, Bonteboktoberfest on Saturday, October 14. There will be over 50 vendors serving alcoholic drinks and food, live music, a raffle, and animal encounters.

Tickets are available online until 5 p.m. on Friday, or at the gate the night of the event. Participants must be 21 or older to attend this event.

For the kids there's ZooBoo, the "merry-not-scary" Halloween celebration from October 19-29. Kids and families can come in costumes to enjoy the Trick or Treat Trail, carousel and hayrides, games, animals and more.

Tickets for ZooBoo can be purchased at the gate.

Binder Park Zoo is located in Battle Creek. To learn more about these events, call (269)-979-1351 or visit binderparkzoo.org.