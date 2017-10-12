× Woman hides in store until closing, steals several items and flees

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are asking for help in identifying a woman who stole items from the Kohl’s Department Store on Felch Street in Holland Township.

According to police, the alarm company for the department store alerted them when a woman was caught on camera after hours in the store.

The woman reportedly hid in the store until employees left before she emerged, stole several items and then exited the store.

Police describe the suspect as a white female, approximately 40-50 years old, with blonde hair and she was last seen wearing large frame glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department or Silent Observer.