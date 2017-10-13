FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Blitz Battle: Kelloggsville 27, Belding 3

Posted 11:31 PM, October 13, 2017, by

The Kelloggsville Rockets moved to 8-0 with a 27-3 win over Belding.  The Black Knights are now 6-2.

