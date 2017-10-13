The Kelloggsville Rockets moved to 8-0 with a 27-3 win over Belding. The Black Knights are now 6-2.
Blitz Battle: Kelloggsville 27, Belding 3
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Bakita and Book Week 8
-
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Bakita and Book Week 6
-
Kelloggsville and Godwin Heights battle for bragging rights and much more
-
Bakita and Book Week 4
-
Bakita and Book Week 5
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 2
-
Bakita and Book Week 7
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3