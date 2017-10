× Crews fight truck fire in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a fire on Port Sheldon Street in Ottawa County.

The fire is in the 2400 block, across the street from Napa Parts. An employee at the store tells FOX 17 that a semi-truck caught fire, but crews are spraying down a nearby building to keep the fire from spreading.

Brayden Muir sent in the photo below.

Other details were not yet available.