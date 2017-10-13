Grand Rapids Catholic Central and West Catholic ready for a new chapter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central and West Catholic will meet Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark with a lot on the line. The Cougars would live to take back bragging rights after West beat them last year, plus the winner will earn at least a share of the OK Blue Championship.

Both teams have excellent defenses and running games. CC's Nolan Fugate ran for 477 yards in last weeks win over Comstock Park.

"I knew I was having a pretty good night"Fugate said. "I didn't know the exact stat, whatever play coach called I was trying to run to the best of my ability."

West has found a back in former guard Zack Lee who ran for 4 scores against Comstock Park 2 weeks ago.

He's a really talented kid as you see last year he was key cog to our offensive line and then this year he has just been a great part of our offense in a lot of different ways" West Catholic head coach Joe Hyland said. "Having a kid like that really helps us week in and week out because I think he can kind of be a match up nightmare for teams on both sides of the ball so we are thankful he's with us."

The game will be one of our games of the week Friday night on the Blitz.