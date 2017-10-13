Greenville High School closed Friday due to potential threat

Posted 5:35 AM, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:37AM, October 13, 2017

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Greenville High School is closed Friday after police informed administration that there was potential threat made against the school.

According to police, more than one student was involved with the threat of violence, and officials have been speaking with their parents.

Police were notified about this threat through anonymous tips from other students around 8 p.m. Thursday.

At this time, police believe everything is under control but may have another person or two to talk to, so without the 100 percent guarentee they decided to advise administration to close for the day.

The closure is only for the high school.

FOX 17 was planning on being live at Greenville High School for a Classroom of the Week assembly.

