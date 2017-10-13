Healing Body, Mind and Spirit Expo at the DeltaPlex this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mediums, astrologists, and holistic healing are all going to be in one place at the Healing Body, Mind and Spirit Expo this weekend.

The DeltaPlex will have hundreds of vendors for all things spiritual including Run & Angel readers, aura photos, stones, crystals, body workers, aromatherapy, and so much more.

Travis Sanders, host of A&E's "Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal," will be a keynote speaker at the event.

A daily pass costs $10, and kids 12-years-old and younger get in for free. Some of the proceeds from the event will benefit Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue.

The Healing Body, Mind and Spirit Expo will take place October 14 and 15.

To purchase tickets or for more information on vendors visit healingbodyandspirit.com.