Heavy rain this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN- We’re headed for a wet weekend, which is something we haven’t seen in a long while. While there are no issues with the weather today, the timing of the rain looks to be around midnight tonight and carrying through the weekend.

In your videocast today, you'll notice a couple of different frontal systems. Warmer air first, followed by MUCH cooler air Sunday afternoon.

In addition to the rollercoaster of temperatures, very heavy rainfall is expected. Just one of our forecast models shows that 4-5 inches of rain is possible in a few locations, and I don't think that's our of the question.