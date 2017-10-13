Heavy rainfall begins overnight

WEST MICHIGAN- For the second time in the last few days, I’m writing about rainfall totals that will easily exceed an inch by the time this storm is over. In fact, there are many spots that are looking for totals that will exceed 3 inches by the time it’s all said and done!

A couple of different frontal systems will have an impact on our weather, beginning overnight tonight. Warmer conditions prevail and as this low pressure center draws closer, we’re looking at showers out ahead of it. As this warm front lifts northward, we’ll get slightly milder throughout the day, even with expected high temperatures closer to 11 PM Saturday night! Notice the temperatures on the other side of this cold front, though. This front moves in overnight and generates stronger thunderstorms and a lot of heavy rain.

We often mention the forecast models we use as guidance to predict rain, storm totals, and weather patterns. Above, you’ll see a comparison between 3 of the most reliable models during the same timeframe. Notice how all of them are in fair agreement of many locations receiving in excess of 2-3 inches of rain. While the 5″ may seem like a stretch, the setup is absolutely there for this to occur in a few locations, with localized totals on the higher side in thunderstorms that move over the same area. We’ll keep you posted as this storm moves in overnight.