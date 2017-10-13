The Plainwell Trojans are in the playoffs after a 35-26 win over Paw Paw.
Plainwell 35, Paw Paw 26
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Three Rivers 14, Paw Paw 0
-
Group planning to protest Paw Paw Redskins during wine festival
-
Three Rivers 35, Plainwell 15
-
Man wanted for murder in Alabama arrested on I-94 after shootout with police
-
-
Blitz Battle: West Ottawa 35, Rockford 30
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Photos: Deputies look for tips in break-in at Paw Paw bar
-
Police: Kalamazoo man dies in motorcycle crash
-
Police: Paw Paw man faces drug charges after 6th DUI arrest
-
-
Belding 42, Godwin Heights 35
-
Missouri man charged in Van Buren County stabbings
-
Southwest Enforcement Team busts five people in Mattawan meth sting