Police: masked suspect struck employee in face before fleeing with money

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after he allegedly robbed the People’s Food CoOp in Kalamazoo.

Police were dispatched to this incident at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, approached the register and demanded money from the female employee. The suspect then led the employee to the back of the store while threatening to shoot her if she didn’t do what he asked.

The suspect struck the female in the face before fleeing the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Police are describing the suspect as a black male approximately 6’4″ and 250 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white mask on his face and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.