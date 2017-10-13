FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Southwest Enforcement Team busts five people in Mattawan meth sting

Posted 9:22 PM, October 13, 2017

Meth found in Lawton home - from Van Buren Co. Sheriff

MATTAWAN, Mich. —  Police in Van Buren County have arrested five people in a methamphetamine sting.

Michigan State Police say officers with the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) executed a search warrant at a home in Mattawan, and then summoned detectives to the scene after allegedly confirming meth-related activity there.

Police say the suspects were booked at the Van Buren County jail on various meth and marijuana charges. Detectives say some of the suspects have lengthy criminal histories related to methamphetamine. Their names are being withheld until formal charges are read in court.

SWET says it was assisted in the investigation by the Mattawan Police Department the the State Police Paw Paw post.

