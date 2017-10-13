Western Michigan hosts Akron for Homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The Western Michigan football team is looking to make it 5 straight wins as it host Akron for homecoming Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Waldo Stadium.

"We need to do a better job stopping the pass, we continue to stop the run which is good" WMU head coach Tim Lester said. "Akron is an incredibly athletic they are coming off a big win so it's going to be a battle in the MAC everyone knows each other so well, anything is possible every single week so we got to get healthy and get better and then be ready for this Saturday."

The Zips beat Ball State last week and are 2-0 in the MAC. The Broncos survived a 7-overtime thriller to top Buffalo last Saturday 71-68.