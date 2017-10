× 3 Kalamazoo streets closed due to flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services announced Saturday afternoon that three streets have been closed due to flooding.

They include the following:

Crosstown Parkway between Park Street and Stockbridge Avenue

Dutton Street between Portage Street and Jasper Street

Park Street between Stockbridge Avenue to Forest Stree

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes and avoid streets where flooding is visible.