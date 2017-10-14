× Body discovered in Kalamazoo River in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — The Albion Department of Public Safety and the Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force Team are investigating the discovery of a body in the Kalamazoo River on Saturday afternoon.

The body was found in the river near Haven Road.

At 1:42 p.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Dispatch Authority was notified by several people kayaking that they found what appeared to be a body in the river. The Calhoun County Dive Team responded and removed the body from the river.

At this time it is undetermined if the incident is accidental or a crime. No further information is currently known about the body.