Consumers Energy issues wind and thunderstorm alert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy on Saturday morning issued a wind and thunderstorm alert for overnight Saturday through Sunday.

According to Brian Wheeler of Consumers, “Increasing winds and thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of Lower Michigan overnight tonight through Sunday. These severe conditions may include winds reaching 60 mph near the Lake Michigan lakeshore and up to 45 mph across lower Michigan. This could result in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.”

Wheeler went on to say that “Consumers Energy has been monitoring the weather, mobilizing resources and making other preparations to quickly respond to any service interruptions.”

