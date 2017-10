× Flood warning issued for parts of West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — A flood warning now in effect for Allegan, Barry, and Eaton counties until 9:30 PM on Sunday.

The flood warning is still in effect for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties until 4 PM.

In addition, most of the rest of us are still under a Flood Watch, and a Wind Advisory taking effect on Sunday.

