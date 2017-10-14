Make-A-Wish walk Saturday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of people are expected at John Ball Park Zoo in Grand Rapids for Make-A-Wish Michigan’s ‘Walk for Wishes’ on Saturday.

The profits made from this event will go towards thousands of children in Michigan who are waiting on their wishes, which are granted to kids who are suffering from life-threatening medical conditions.

Last year Olive, who is battling Acute T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma, was granted her wish and was able to go to Florida to celebrate her fourth birthday.

Olive and her family will be attending the walk to share her story and to help those still waiting for their wishes.

Registration for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. with the walk beginning 9:30 a.m.

Those that are unable to attend can still help the cause by donating to the foundation at www.michigan.wish.org.