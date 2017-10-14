× Spirits run high during ‘Make a Wish’ fundraiser walk in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Walk for Wishes West Michigan at John Ball Zoo over the weekend raised money for local families to fulfill their wishes.

Despite the cloudy skies, everyone was in high spirits on Saturday morning.

“Just the impact of the wish continues on today as we are able to give back to Make a Wish. We can be able to help grant wishes to other kids, “said Teresa Bouwens.

Bouwens is taking her family to Disney world as her daughter Lydia was going through treatment. She said it’s not just the wish that’s helpful, but the time before and after.

“A wish can be so powerful and it’s not just the time that the wish is actually granted,” Teresa said. “We felt the power of a wish even before her wish was granted. It was a time that we could look forward to.”

Make a Wish has granted more than 8,500 wishes in Michigan alone. It’s something being celebrated at the ‘Walk for Wishes.’ But the walk had another purpose. It also raised funds for future wishes.

Scott Cornell volunteers with the organization.

“It’s just an amazing experience,” said Cornell. “We have helped grant five wishes to date, they’ve been kids of various ages. The excitement, the joy that these wishes bring to these kids is just phenomenal. And just to be a part of that and see the power and the love and the whole experience is just phenomenal.”

The walk raised more than $ 80,000 on Saturday. It helped them grant wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions.

“Make a Wish just brings so much hope and joy to these wish families,” said Teresa. “It gives them something to look forward to during treatment, and those difficult days. It’s just so amazing to be able to talk to wish families now and see how much hope and joy it brings to them. It just brings us so much joy to give back.”

You’re still able to donate to the Walk for Wishes. Click here to follow the link to learn more information.