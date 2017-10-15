Akron beats Western Michigan in makeup game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- After lightning delays and flooding forced the Akron at Western Michigan football game to be delayed from Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to today at 1 p.m., it was Akron able to hold on to beat Western Michigan 14-13.

Crews worked all night to remove standing water from Waldo Stadium and make the field playable for today's makeup.

"It does make things a little different because we weren't at the Radisson we had to go home" WMU running back Jamauri Bogan said about playing on Sunday. "I felt like it gave us enough time to recover because we just played a seven overtime game so there is no excuse for us saying the delay effected our play"

WMU managed just 3 points 4 red zone trips in the loss. The Broncos out gained the Zips 426-215.

Western Michigan (2-1, 4-3) will play at Eastern Michigan next Saturday.