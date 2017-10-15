× Paw Paw dam is breached, but no safety risk

PAW PAW, Mich. — At approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, it was discovered that a portion of the dam at Briggs Mill had been breached.

Crews were called in to open the additional spillway and secure the scene. The pedestrian bridge traversing the dam was immediately closed.

The dam is observed twice daily and the height of the water level is recorded once daily. Due to the rainfall, the dam was observed periodically throughout the day in addition to these regular inspection rounds. The dam was last checked at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday with no signs of any risk to the dam.

The dam was last inspected in June 2016. Based upon observations during the inspection, there were no indicators of any conditions representative of an immediate threat to dam stability.

The Briggs Dam is a significant hazard potential dam. The Emergency Action Plan was implemented and crews will continue to carefully monitor the Michigan Avenue bridge and Power Plant Dam.

It is not believed that any properties or people are at risk. Residents will be immediately alerted should any risk be observed in the future.

Dam safety and inspection engineers will be evaluating the dam and making recommendations for ensuring the future stability and safety of the dam.