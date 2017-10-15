Police searching for Battle Creek armed robbery suspect

Posted 4:26 AM, October 15, 2017, by
Battle-Creek-police-cruiser

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating after a liquor store employee was robbed early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at a liquor store in the 1200 block of West Dickman Road.

Police say the employee closed the store and walked outside where a suspect approached him and tried to get him back inside.

The employee refused and was hit in the head with a hammer by the suspect who then got away with his wallet and has not been caught.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his twenties wearing a mask over his face.

If you know anything call police or Silent Observer.

