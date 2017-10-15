× Weird Al to headline LaughFest 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The biggest-comedy recording artist of all time, Weird Al Yankovic, is set to join the long list on entertainers for the 2018 Gilda’s LaughFest.

Yankovic’s ‘The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour is coming to 20 Monroe Live on Saturday, March 10, 2018 to coincide with the nation’s first ever community-wide festival of laughter.

His longtime friend and comedian Emo Philips is set to open the show.

Tickets go on sale Firday, October 20 at noon.