Cameron Martinez adds leadership in sophomore season for MCC

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Muskegon Catholic Central sophomore quarterback Cameron Martinez is an incredible athlete and football player and this year he has added to his resume as a team captain for the undefeated Crusaders. Martinez says he learned the importance of leadership from last years senior class during the run to a 4th straight state championship.

"With all those group of seniors a really good group of senior class I knew this year I had to lead the team a certain way" Martinez said. "I knew what we needed to work on and how we needed to get better to try to achieve our goal which is another state championship."

Head coach Steve Czerwon says the leadership of Martinez has been crucial to the teams success this year.

"He has always had the great physical tools and everybody, you go from freshman to sophomore and I'm sure next year and the year after the physical tools are just going to keep getting better, but he was elected captain this year and that is done by the peers" Czerwon said. "A lot of people look to his leadership and somebody that is on the field constantly, I think he comes off for kick return so he is on the field for every other snap so I thought his growth and leadership has been important for this team this year."

There can be a lot of pressure to play in the long line of great quarterback at MCC. His older brother, Christian, led the Crusaders to state titles in 2013 and 2014.

"With the quarterbacks that have come before me like Nick Holt, my brother, I kind of enjoy it though, try to have fun, playing after those quarterbacks is a real honor."

Martinez and Muskegon Catholic Central will host unbeaten Montague Friday night to close out the regular season.