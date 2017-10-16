Dr. John’s Candies: A sugar-free alternative to give trick-or-treaters this Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chocolates, caramels, and lollipops are popular treats to hand out to kids on Halloween, but they're full of sugar and bad for teeth. Thankfully, there's a sugar-free alternative that's not only good for teeth, but tastes great too called Dr. John's Candies.

Families handing out candy can feel good about giving Dr. John's lollipops, hard candy, caramels, chocolates, taffy and gum because they are actually good for kids (and adults too!) The candy doesn't have any artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners, plus it's nut-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.

So what makes this candy good for teeth? All of their candy contains an ingredient called Xylitol, a natural sweetener that is derived from bark of a birch tree or from corn. Along with being an artificial sweetener, dental research shows that xylitol can prevent cavities if ingested every day.

Erika Wilmers, Director of Business Development for Dr. John's Candies, brought some samples on what homeowners can give out to kids this Halloween.

Dr. John's Candies can be purchased in West Michigan at Harvest Health, Peter's Gourmet Market and Koeze. They are also available on Amazon.

For more information, visit drjohns.com